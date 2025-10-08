Local Elections In Wake County Are Less Than One Month Away

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Voters have until this Friday to register to vote in one of the 13 municipalities holding elections on Nov. 4 in Wake County. Residents of Angier, Apex, Cary, Durham, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Morrisville, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wendell and Zebulon will have the opportunity to vote in several contests this fall, including mayor, town/city council members and board of commissioner seats.

Voter registration is maintained at the county level, and voters must re-register when moving into a new county. Eligible voters can visit the Wake County Board of Elections website to find a voter registration form to print and complete. Forms are also available at the Board of Elections Operations Center and at Wake County public libraries upon request. The N.C. Department of Transportation provides an online portal to register or update voter information through the myNCDMV website. Registered voters can check their information to see if any updates are required at ReadyToVote.com.

Beginning Oct. 16, voters will have the option to vote early at the Board of Elections Operations Center, with three additional sites opening Oct. 25. The full early voting schedule, including site details and a wait time tracker, can be found at WakeVotesEarly.com.

Residents of any of the 13 municipalities holding elections in Wake County can vote at any of the following sites:

Avery Street Recreation Center

125 Avery St., Garner 27529

Site Details

Herbert C. Young Community Center

101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary 27513

Site Details

John M. Brown Community Center

53 Hunter St., Apex 27502

Site Details

Wake County Board of Elections Office

1200 N. New Hope Rd., Raleigh 27610

Site Details

For voters interested in voting by mail, the deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on Oct. 21—now two weeks prior to Election Day, due to N.C. Session Law 2024-57. Once received, the ballot application must be completed and delivered to the Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Election Day polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4. Voters can find their polling place and view a sample ballot using the NCSBE Voter Search tool.

Residents of the City of Raleigh or unincorporated areas of Wake County will not have a ballot style for November. The City of Raleigh has moved its election cycle to even-numbered years, with their next mayoral and city council elections scheduled to be held in 2026.

Visit ReadyToVote.com for more information about upcoming elections and voting.

