The Most Haunted Places Across North Carolina

Devil's Tramping Ground, Bear Creek Deep in the woods of Bear Creek, NC, is an eerie clearing where nothing grows in a barren, circular clearing. Folklore is that the Devil himself paces in a circle each night to to ponder what evil he will wreak. Not a single thing will grow in the mysterious clearing. Witnesses have said objects left in the circle have mysteriously disappeared or moved. Animals refuse to go near it. Visitors who have visited the spot said they get goosebumps and feel a chill, and sometimes hear the voice of a little girl telling them to leave.

The Biltmore Estate, Asheville Source: George Rose / Getty Constructed in the Gilded Age, the Biltmore Estate is one of Asheville's most notable landmarks. Set on 8,000 acres with 250 rooms, the estate has been a tourist attraction since the Great Depression and now welcomes one million guests each year. However, many of these tourists have reported strange paranormal activity at this luxurious attraction. According to Asheville Terrors, visitors who come to the Biltmore have heard random footsteps or seen shadowy figures roam the halls. Staff members have reported cold spots in the estate, and even sounds of a party in the great hall when no one is there, and the smells of cigar smoke when no one is smoking. The indoor swimming pool in the basement, which has been drained— guests have reported hearing sounds of splashing and reports of laughter coming from the pool drain. There is a rumor that a child drowned in the pool and visitors often feel a sense of dread in the pool area.

The Carolina Inn, Chapel Hill The Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill was built in 1924 and quickly became a popular hotel for visitors in the Tar Heel state. However, reports say a guest by the name of Dr. William Jaccocks checked in in 1948 but never checked out. Jaccocks, a fun-loving man who retired from practicing medicine, made the Carolina Inn his final home until his death in 1965. He lived in room 252. Guests of the Inn who stay in his room report being locked out. Visitors have also reported curtains being opened wide and the smell of freshly cut flowers, despite none being in the room.

