Black Men Die From Prostate Cancer Faster Than Any Other Race
Why do black men die from prostate cancer faster than any other race?
For the next Olympia D Senior Fit Fam Health Series, we’re discussing senior healthcare literacy!
Date 📅: Tuesday, October 14
NEW Location 📍: 5415 South Blvd Charlotte, NC 28217
Time ⏰: 1pm
Text 314-296-7723 to reserve your FREE seat!
#Centerwell#SeniorPrimaryCare#Seniors#charlotte
SEE ALSO
Black Men Die From Prostate Cancer Faster Than Any Other Race was originally published on 1053rnb.com
More from Foxy 107.1-104.3