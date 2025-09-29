LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Why do black men die from prostate cancer faster than any other race?

For the next Olympia D Senior Fit Fam Health Series, we’re discussing senior healthcare literacy!

Date 📅: Tuesday, October 14

NEW Location 📍: 5415 South Blvd Charlotte, NC 28217

Time ⏰: 1pm

Text 314-296-7723 to reserve your FREE seat!

#Centerwell#SeniorPrimaryCare#Seniors#charlotte

