Listen Live
Books

How Solange Knowles is Saving Black Literature

Published on September 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Harper's Bazaar Cocktail Party
Source: Nina Westervelt / Getty

In a world where stories can be lost to time, Solange Knowles has created a sanctuary for Black literary history. Her creative studio, Saint Heron, has launched a free, digital library dedicated to preserving rare and out-of-print books by Black authors. This initiative is more than just a collection; it’s a powerful act of cultural preservation.

The Saint Heron Library began as a direct response to the need for accessible Black literature. The initial season of the library featured a personally curated selection of works, with titles rotating every six to eight weeks. Readers across the globe were invited to borrow these digital books for free for a 45-day period, giving them a chance to connect with voices that might otherwise have been silenced.

This project is deeply personal for Knowles, who sees it as a community-building effort. By making these vital texts available, Saint Heron ensures that the ideas, struggles, and triumphs of Black authors continue to resonate. It’s an invitation for a new generation to explore the richness of Black thought and art, creating a living archive that breathes new life into forgotten masterpieces. Through this thoughtful act, Solange is not just preserving books; she is safeguarding a legacy and empowering a future rooted in its own profound history.

SEE ALSO

How Solange Knowles is Saving Black Literature  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Local

Missing Man’s Body Found on North Carolina Side of National Park

Entertainment

Jay-Z Denies Paternity Allegations, Says Judge Should Dismiss the Case

Entertainment

GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj

2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
8 Items
Radio One Exclusive

SCORE! Tyreek Hill and Other Pro Athletes With Enough Kids To Start Their Own Teams

Woman on Computer
Local

Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close