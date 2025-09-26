Women’s Empowerment Winning Weekend
Win it Before You Can Buy It: Women’s Empowerment Winning Weekend
Women’s Empowerment 2026 is here to inspire and uplift! Join us on March 21st at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh for an unforgettable event celebrating strength, unity, and vision. Experience electrifying performances by Keith Sweat, Joe, Dru Hill, and Jenny Wong, along with a powerful keynote speaker who will ignite your spirit.
