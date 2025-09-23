Heather Victoria Reflects on New Album, R&B Roots, & NC Pride

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Heather Victoria, a rising star in independent R&B, is making waves with her latest album, I Can’t Make This Up. The North Carolina native recently sat down with Karen Clark of Foxy 107.1/104.3 to discuss her journey, her inspirations, and the deeply personal stories behind her music.

“It’s still so surreal,” Victoria said of the album’s release. “I’m just happy to be representing North Carolina and independent R&B music with Jamla Records.”

The album, which Victoria describes as a product of reflection and clarity, was shaped during the pandemic.

“I had time to really think and take my time with this project,” she explained. “I wanted to be more vulnerable, articulate things better, and most importantly, have fun with it.”

Storytelling is at the heart of I Can’t Make This Up, a deliberate choice for Victoria, who draws inspiration from old-school R&B.

“That’s what real, authentic R&B is about,” she said. “I want people to live with this album, relate to it, and enjoy it.”

Victoria’s musical influences span decades, but the ‘90s hold a special place in her heart.

“Shanice, Tamia, SWV, Jill Scott, Beyoncé—those artists shaped me,” she said. “Destiny’s Child’s The Writing’s on the Wall taught me so much about harmonizing and stacking vocals.”

Her North Carolina roots also play a significant role in her artistry.

“It all started with gospel in church,” she shared. “Artists like Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton, and even the independent scene here, have been huge influences.”

When asked about her favorite track on the album, Victoria hesitated, “It changes all the time, but right now, it’s ‘Rescue Me,’” she said. “It’s about being stuck in love, knowing it’s bad for you, but still needing help to move on.”

With I Can’t Make This Up, Heather Victoria is not only showcasing her talent but also shining a spotlight on North Carolina’s growing R&B community. “I’m just happy to be a part of it,” she said.

The album is available now on all streaming platforms.

