Dance with Durham Parks and Recreation This Fall!

Source: Steve Prezant / Getty

Durham Parks and Recreation (DPR) is moving into fall with a full lineup of dance programs for every age, style, and skill level. Whether you’re a young beginner exploring movement for the first time, a teen looking for a fun way to connect with friends, or an adult ready to dance your way to fitness, DPR has something for you.

Dance is more than just steps — it’s self-expression, cultural connection, and community. This season, we’re offering a range of opportunities to discover rhythm, creativity, and joy through movement.

Why Dance with DPR?

For All Ages: From youth as young as 5 to mature adults 55+, our programs span generations.

For All Levels: Whether you’re new to dance or experienced, there’s a class that fits your pace.

For Wellness & Culture: Dance promotes fitness, fosters creativity, and celebrates cultural traditions.

African Dance Styles

September 8 – October 6, 2025 | November 12 – December 10, 2025

Mondays 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Holton – Dance Classroom | Ages 7–17

Register for Session I | Register for Session II

Youth will learn dance styles, skills, and techniques that emphasize Black cultural practices and genres. These sessions provide exposure, expansion, and preservation of African diasporic heritage arts—connecting young people to history while building strength, rhythm, and confidence. This program is FREE for Durham residents and $12.50 per session for non-Durham residents.

Creative Dance

September 10 – November 5, 2025

Wednesday 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Campus Hill – Dance Room | Ages 6-8

Register in person or via phone (Phone: 919-560-4444)

Step into a world of rhythm, movement, and creativity. Designed for young movers, this class fosters a love of dance while developing essential skills. It’s the perfect blend of fun and learning for children eager to ignite their passion for movement.

Dance Styles

September 10 – October 8, 2025 | October 15 – November, 2025

Wednesdays 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Holton – Dance Classroom | Ages 7–17

Register for Session I | Register for Session II | Register for Session III

Youth learn dance styles, skills, and technique with an emphasis on black cultural practices and genres for the exposure, expansion, and preservation of African diasporic heritage arts. This program is FREE for Durham residents and $9.50-$12.50 per session for non-Durham residents.

Modern Dance for Youth

September 8 – September 22, 2025 | October 6 – October 27, 2025 | November 3 – November 24, 2025

Mondays 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

W.D. Hill – Teen Lounge | Ages 5–14

Register for Session I | Register for Session II | Register for Session III

Participants will explore the fundamentals of modern dance through individual creativity, flowing movements, and interpretive style. With its focus on emotion and storytelling, modern dance is both dramatic and deeply expressive. No prior experience needed! This program is $6.00 for Durham residents and $11.00 per session for non-Durham residents.

My Durham Teen Line Dance – Drop In

September 12 – October 24, 2025

Fri 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

I.R. Holmes – Multipurpose Room | Ages 13–18

Teens, this one’s for you! Join us to learn all the latest line dances while hanging out with friends. No registration required — just show up ready to move. This program is FREE for Durham residents. Learn More .

Soulful Line Dance – Drop In

September 4 – December 18, 2025

Thursdays 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

W.D. Hill – Multipurpose Room/Algonquin | Ages 18+

Dance your way to fitness with upbeat music from the ’70s, ’80s, and today. This class mixes low, moderate, and high-energy routines that will keep you moving, grooving, and burning calories — all while having fun. This program is FREE for Durham residents. Learn More.

Square Dance – Drop In

September 2 – December 16, 2025

Tuesdays 10:00 a.m. to Noon

Edison Johnson – Dance Room | Ages 55+

Start your mornings with friends, fun, and energy! This program offers basic square dancing and line dancing for mature adults. No partner? No problem — you’ll still find plenty of rhythm and camaraderie here. This program is FREE for Durham residents. Learn More .

This fall let’s move together. Explore a new style, make friends, and celebrate the joy of dance with DPR.