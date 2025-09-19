Holly Springs Launches Affordable Ride-Sharing Service

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

At its meeting this week, the Holly Springs Town Council approved moving forward with a new ride-sharing transit service. When the Holly Springs Hopper launches in January, destinations in Town will be just a hop, skip, or jump away for fares that cost less than a cup of coffee!

Beginning Monday, Jan. 5, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, Holly Springs residents will be able to request rides from their doorsteps to anywhere within the service area and back. That includes neighborhoods, businesses, parks, and retail locations, and more – anywhere in Holly Springs and the Town’s future planning area, also known as its extraterritorial jurisdiction.

“We are incredibly excited about the launch of the Hopper,” said Chris Hills, Development Services Director. “This service will connect our community in a way that is flexible, affordable, and accessible for everyone. Plus, it represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing innovative and efficient transportation solutions that serve our residents.”

Rides can be requested using the vendor’s Ride Freebee app or by phone. Service is quick and affordable. Riders can travel up to 7 miles per fare within the service area.

Initially, the fare is set at $2 for up to two riders within Town limits. Each additional rider is $1. For travel in the Town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, the fare is doubled. Seniors age 62+ and disabled riders can use the service without cost. Two free trips are provided with an app download.

Riders must be at least age 16 if not accompanied by an adult rider. The Town plans to review the service regularly to determine if adjustments are desired.

The Hopper microtransit service will be operated by Freebee, an external vendor, and is partially funded by a grant from the NC Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Drop by the Town information area during HollyFest on Saturday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., to get all the details!

