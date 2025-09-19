Give Your Input On The Raleigh City Budget

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: zimmytws / Getty

The City is seeking input from residents about priorities for the next City budget. The Budget and Management Services Department (BMS) will host listening sessions between October 1 and 16, and a budget priorities survey will be available between October 1 and November 30. Resident input is critical in creating a representative City budget.

There will be six opportunities for in-person engagement, in addition to a virtual session.

Virtual Session

The virtual listening session will be held via Zoom. Residents who choose the virtual session must pre-register and will receive the Zoom link the day before the session.



Wednesday, October 15, 6-7:30 p.m.

In-Person Sessions

In person sessions will kick off on October 1 and run through October 16. They will be held at community centers in each district.



• registration is not required to attend an in-person session, however residents that would like an email reminder, free childcare, or free interpretation services should register using this link

– childcare is available at all in-person sessions, except Budget and Brews, if requested at least three days in advance

– interpretation services (for any language) are available at all sessions if requested at least three days in advance

• to ensure that all voices are heard, residents are asked to attend only one listening session

Love Local? Get more! Join the Foxy 107.1-104.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Residents may attend any session, regardless of what district they live in. If you’re not sure what district you live in, visit the Services web page and enter your address.



Schedule for in-person sessions:



Wednesday, October 1, 6-7:30 p.m. – District C – Chavis Community Center, 505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Thursday, October 2, 6-7:30 p.m. – District A – Green Road Community Center, 4201 Green Rd.

Tuesday, October 7, 6-7:30 p.m. – District B – Abbots Creek Community Center, 9950 Durant Rd.

Monday, October 13, 6-7:30 p.m. – District D - Jaycee Community Center, 2405 Wade Ave.

Tuesday, October 14, 6-7:30 p.m. – District E – Laurel Hills Community Center, 3808 Edwards Mill Rd.



Budget and Brews

Budget and Brews is the final in-person listening session. There, residents can share their thoughts about the City budget with free pizza provided!



Thursday, October 16, 6-7:30 p.m. – State of Beer, 401 Hillsborough St., Suite B



Special Partnership Sessions

To engage Raleigh’s youth in the budget process, BMS will partner with members of the Raleigh Teen Council. The Boys and Girls Club of Wake County will also host a special listening session aimed at families utilizing the Club’s services. Additional information will be available through these organizations.



Budget Survey

A budget priorities survey will be available from October 1 through November 30. Residents may attend a session and/or share their thoughts via the online survey!



For more information, visit RaleighNC.gov and search “budget input”. BMS is also available to answer questions by phone at 919-996-4270, or email at budget@raleighnc.gov.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark