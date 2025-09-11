Listen Live
Ten NFL Players You Didn't Know Are From Philadelphia

Ten NFL Players You Didn't Know Are From Philadelphia

Published on September 11, 2025

Philadelphia has had a significant impact on the NFL, both historically and in the modern era. Here’s how the city has shaped the league.

  • The Eagles, established in 1933, are one of the NFL’s most storied franchises. They have a passionate fan base and a history of success, including Super Bowl victories in 2018 (Super Bowl LII) and multiple NFL Championships before the Super Bowl era.
  • Philadelphia hosted the first-ever NFL Draft in 1936 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. This event laid the foundation for the modern draft system.
  • The “Philly Special”: During Super Bowl LII, the Eagles executed one of the most iconic trick plays in NFL history, leading to a touchdown by quarterback Nick Foles.
  • The city has produced numerous NFL players who have made significant contributions to the league, including Hall of Famers and Pro Bowlers.

Here are some of the leagues top players that you may not have known are from Philadelphia:

  1. D’Andre Swift

2. D.J. Moore

    3. Chris Godwin

      4. Kevin Byard

        5. Bryce Young

          6. Mike McGlinchey

            Ten NFL Players You Didn't Know Are From Philadelphia was originally published on rnbphilly.com

