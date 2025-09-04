GloRilla, PartyNextDoor, and More to Headline NCAT's GHOE Concert
GloRilla, PartyNextDoor, and More to Headline NCAT’s GHOE Concert
The wait is over! North Carolina A&T has officially announced the lineup for the 2025 Aggie Homecoming Concert, and it’s shaping up to be one of the hottest tickets of the year. Known as GHOE, the “Greatest Homecoming on Earth” draws thousands of alumni, students, and fans to Greensboro every fall, and this year’s concert promises an unforgettable night of music and energy.
Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
Venue: First Horizon Coliseum
The event will feature co-headliners GloRilla and PartyNextDoor. Special guests Queen Naija, Fridayy, and Big Boogie are also set to hit the stage, rounding out a lineup that blends R&B, hip-hop, and soul.
With such a powerhouse roster, the 2025 GHOE concert is sure to live up to its name.
GloRilla, PartyNextDoor, and More to Headline NCAT’s GHOE Concert was originally published on hiphopnc.com
