LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Source: Diamond Life Concerts / Diamond Life Concerts

The wait is over! North Carolina A&T has officially announced the lineup for the 2025 Aggie Homecoming Concert, and it’s shaping up to be one of the hottest tickets of the year. Known as GHOE, the “Greatest Homecoming on Earth” draws thousands of alumni, students, and fans to Greensboro every fall, and this year’s concert promises an unforgettable night of music and energy.

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Venue: First Horizon Coliseum

The event will feature co-headliners GloRilla and PartyNextDoor. Special guests Queen Naija, Fridayy, and Big Boogie are also set to hit the stage, rounding out a lineup that blends R&B, hip-hop, and soul.

With such a powerhouse roster, the 2025 GHOE concert is sure to live up to its name.

Get tickets here.

GloRilla, PartyNextDoor, and More to Headline NCAT’s GHOE Concert was originally published on hiphopnc.com