Ricci Rescues in the Park Seeks Homes for Animals Sept. 13

Source: Ricci Rescues / Radio One Digital

Nicole Kincaid, founder of Perfectly Imperfect Pups, joined Karen Clark on Foxy 107.1/104.3 to discuss the Ricci Rescues in the Park adoption event planned for Saturday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dorothea Dix Park.

“Our rescue focuses on dogs with medical and special needs, the ones most at risk in local shelters,” Kincaid said. “We ensure they get surgeries and care that shelters often can’t provide. Just this morning, I’m picking up a German shepherd puppy with a broken leg who needs urgent help.”

Kincaid said the partnership with Ricci Law Firm will bring together area rescue groups and a variety of adoptable animals, including puppies looking for new homes.

“The event is free, family-friendly, and open to everyone,” Kincaid said. “We’ll be there with other rescues and many wonderful pets.”

Clark asked why these adoption events matter so much.

“Shelters in Wake County and beyond are full,” said Kincaid. “Events like this not only place animals in loving homes but also raise awareness for the ongoing need for adopters and foster families. We really hope the community comes out, meets the animals, and maybe even goes home with a new family member.”

For more about Ricci Rescues in the Park, visit the event Saturday, Sept. 13, at Dorothea Dix Park.



