Denzel Washington Explains Why Cancel Culture Doesn’t Bother Him

Denzel Washington has been a fixture in Hollywood for decades, but at this stage in his career, he’s not interested in chasing approval. In fact, the two-time Academy Award winner says the entire concept of “cancel culture” doesn’t matter to him at all.

While promoting his new project Highest 2 Lowest with Spike Lee, Washington sat down for a conversation with Complex News host Jillian Hardeman-Webb. When asked if he worried about being canceled, his answer was direct: “What does that mean, being canceled?”

The host explained that cancel culture often means losing public support. Washington wasn’t moved. “Who cares? What made public support so important to begin with?” he said. For him, the opinions of followers and critics don’t carry weight.

Hardeman-Webb suggested that followers have become a kind of currency in today’s social media-driven culture. Washington brushed that aside too, saying, “I don’t care who’s following. You can’t lead and follow at the same time, and you can’t follow and lead at the same time.”

Cancel culture, defined as the mass withdrawal of public support to express disapproval, has affected countless celebrities in recent years. But Washington made it clear that he doesn’t see himself as part of that world. “You can’t be canceled if you haven’t signed up. Don’t sign up,” he added.

For Washington, his guiding principle isn’t public acceptance but faith. That perspective also explains why he’s never placed much value on Hollywood’s highest achievements, like the Oscars.

In a separate interview with entertainment reporter Jake Hamilton, Washington explained that awards don’t drive him. “I don’t do it for Oscars. I really don’t care about that kind of stuff. I’ve been at this a long time. There are times when I won and shouldn’t have, and times when I should’ve and didn’t,” he said. “Man gives the award. God gives the reward.”

The actor, who has 10 Academy Award nominations and two wins—one for Glory (1990) and another for Training Day (2002)—even joked about where he keeps his trophies. “Next to the other one,” he laughed. “On my last day, it ain’t gon’ do me a bit of good.”

Washington’s perspective is refreshing in a culture that often ties worth to popularity, awards, and approval. For him, it’s not about being followed, celebrated, or even remembered for trophies. It’s about living a life grounded in something bigger than Hollywood.

