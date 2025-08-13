Former Duke Energy HQ to Become $250M Luxury Apartment & Retail Hub
Former Duke Energy HQ to Become $250M Luxury Apartment & Retail Hub
The former Duke Energy headquarters on South Church Street is set to undergo a $250 million transformation into Brooklyn & Church, a luxury mixed-use development poised to bring new life to uptown Charlotte.
The project marks the city’s first office-to-mixed-use conversion, a significant shift as nearly a quarter of Charlotte’s office space remains vacant.
Expected to be completed in late 2026 or early 2027, the redevelopment will preserve the 13-story tower’s core and shell while giving the façade a fresh look with new windows and larger-than-market-standard balconies. Inside, plans call for 460 loft-style apartments featuring nearly 14-foot exposed ceilings, creating a modern, open living experience.
The development will also feature 57,000 square feet of retail space, anchored by a new three-story, 30,000-square-foot building at the corner of Church Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue. A 60-foot pedestrian walkway will connect spaces, breaking up the buildings and creating a more walkable, inviting environment.
Former Duke Energy HQ to Become $250M Luxury Apartment & Retail Hub was originally published on mix1079.com
-
Fantasia Gets Her 'Boots On The Ground' in New Remix Of Viral Song
-
Gary’s Tea: Deion Sanders may be planning to have more children with Karrueche
-
GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj
-
Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board
-
Durham Residents Can Apply for Property Tax Relief September 1
-
Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households
-
Jay-Z Denies Paternity Allegations, Says Judge Should Dismiss the Case
-
Jeezy Reflects on 20 Years of ‘TM 101’ and Life Beyond Music