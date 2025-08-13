Listen Live
Former Duke Energy HQ to Become $250M Luxury Apartment & Retail Hub

Published on August 13, 2025

Charlotte, North Carolina, South Tryon Street, downtown urban skyline, architecture
Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

The former Duke Energy headquarters on South Church Street is set to undergo a $250 million transformation into Brooklyn & Church, a luxury mixed-use development poised to bring new life to uptown Charlotte.

The project marks the city’s first office-to-mixed-use conversion, a significant shift as nearly a quarter of Charlotte’s office space remains vacant.

Expected to be completed in late 2026 or early 2027, the redevelopment will preserve the 13-story tower’s core and shell while giving the façade a fresh look with new windows and larger-than-market-standard balconies. Inside, plans call for 460 loft-style apartments featuring nearly 14-foot exposed ceilings, creating a modern, open living experience.

The development will also feature 57,000 square feet of retail space, anchored by a new three-story, 30,000-square-foot building at the corner of Church Street and Brooklyn Village Avenue. A 60-foot pedestrian walkway will connect spaces, breaking up the buildings and creating a more walkable, inviting environment.

