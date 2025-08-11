New Report Reveals NC Teachers Rank 2nd For Spending Out of Pocket
North Carolina teachers are spending big out of their own pockets — over $1,600 a year on classroom supplies — making them the second-highest in the country. A new report shows teachers in several states are facing similar challenges. Many in NC are even working second jobs to get by.
Governor Josh Stein is calling on lawmakers to boost school funding to ease the burden on educators.
New Report Reveals NC Teachers Rank 2nd For Spending Out of Pocket was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
Fantasia Gets Her 'Boots On The Ground' in New Remix Of Viral Song
-
Gary’s Tea: Deion Sanders may be planning to have more children with Karrueche
-
GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj
-
Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board
-
Durham Residents Can Apply for Property Tax Relief September 1
-
Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households
-
Jay-Z Denies Paternity Allegations, Says Judge Should Dismiss the Case
-
Jeezy Reflects on 20 Years of ‘TM 101’ and Life Beyond Music