Listen Live
Education

Nash County Public Schools Hosting Back-to-School Festival

All 24 NCPS schools will be represented

Published on August 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Prep For Success Back to School Rally
Source: Aaron Wiggins / Aaron Wiggins

Nash County Public Schools (NCPS) will host its second annual Back-to-School Festival on Thursday, Aug. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nash Community College’s Brown Auditorium. The event is free and open to all NCPS families and community members.

The festival will feature:

  • Free slushies for the first 300 guests
  • Games and activities for all ages
  • A petting zoo
  • Door prizes and bingo giveaways, including a 50-inch TV and gift cards
  • Food trucks and vendors
  • Community agency booths
  • Access to educational resources and college representatives

All 24 NCPS schools will be represented. Families will also have the opportunity to meet Superintendent Dr. Steve Ellis and connect with representatives from East Carolina University, Barton College, Nash Community College and N.C. Wesleyan University.

The event is designed to celebrate the start of the 2025-26 school year and support students and families with tools and information to ensure a successful year.

Event details:
WHAT: Second Annual NCPS Back-to-School Festival
WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 from 6 to 8 p.m.
WHERE: Nash Community College, Brown Auditorium, 522 N. Old Carriage Road, Rocky Mount, N.C.

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

SEE ALSO

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Deion Sanders may be planning to have more children with Karrueche

Entertainment

GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj

Woman on Computer
Local

Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households

Entertainment

Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board

Entertainment

Jeezy Reflects on 20 Years of ‘TM 101’ and Life Beyond Music

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close