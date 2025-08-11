Nash County Public Schools Hosting Back-to-School Festival

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Nash County Public Schools (NCPS) will host its second annual Back-to-School Festival on Thursday, Aug. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nash Community College’s Brown Auditorium. The event is free and open to all NCPS families and community members.

The festival will feature:

Free slushies for the first 300 guests

Games and activities for all ages

A petting zoo

Door prizes and bingo giveaways, including a 50-inch TV and gift cards

Food trucks and vendors

Community agency booths

Access to educational resources and college representatives

All 24 NCPS schools will be represented. Families will also have the opportunity to meet Superintendent Dr. Steve Ellis and connect with representatives from East Carolina University, Barton College, Nash Community College and N.C. Wesleyan University.

The event is designed to celebrate the start of the 2025-26 school year and support students and families with tools and information to ensure a successful year.

Event details:

WHAT: Second Annual NCPS Back-to-School Festival

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 from 6 to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Nash Community College, Brown Auditorium, 522 N. Old Carriage Road, Rocky Mount, N.C.

