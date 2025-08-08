Listen Live
Register for the 2025 Engage Raleigh Expo!

Free Registration Now Open!

Published on August 8, 2025

Are you interested in what’s happening in Raleigh? Want to get involved or learn more about your community? Then don’t miss the 2025 Engage Raleigh Expo!

This year’s theme is “One Community, Many Generations,” and we’re excited to show how people of all ages can help make Raleigh better.

Join us on Saturday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the McKimmon Center (1101 Gorman Street, Raleigh, NC 27606). Attendees will have the chance to:

  • Explore our expo hall;
  • Attend a keynote program on multigeneration engagement;
  • Participate in workshops; and,
  • Get FREE lunch.

Registration is open from Aug. 4 to Sept. 5. Space is limited, so register now!

Want to Showcase Your Organization?

Are you an organization that wants to highlight your work in the community? Exhibitor registration launched on June 30. 

Space is limited and filling up fast, so don’t wait – register your organization now!

