Listen Live
Local

Developer Withdraws Rezoning Request For Durham’s Hayti District

Future of Hayti Heritage Park Site Remains Uncertain

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival 2023
Source: Paige Boyd / Paige Boyd

A surprise move at Monday night’s Durham City Council meeting has put the future of a key site in the Hayti neighborhood on hold.

Sterling Bay, a Chicago-based developer, unexpectedly withdrew its request to rezone a 10-acre property along Fayetteville Street, just south of downtown. The company had planned to build a large-scale life sciences campus combined with residential apartments on the site, which once housed a shopping center and has sat vacant for years.

Related Stories

The decision came as a shock to city officials and residents alike. Council chambers were packed, with overflow crowds in the building’s lobby. Many attendees had come specifically to oppose the proposed rezoning.

Concerns voiced by residents centered on the potential impact to the historically Black neighborhood. Critics worried the project—featuring high-rise buildings but no affordable housing—could drastically alter the character of the area and contribute to displacement of longtime residents due to rising costs.

With the developer stepping back, the future of the Hayti Heritage Park property remains in limbo, leaving the community to wonder what will come next for the long-vacant site.

SEE ALSO

Developer Withdraws Rezoning Request For Durham’s Hayti District  was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Deion Sanders may be planning to have more children with Karrueche

Entertainment

GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj

Woman on Computer
Local

Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households

Entertainment

Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board

Entertainment

Jeezy Reflects on 20 Years of ‘TM 101’ and Life Beyond Music

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close