Listen Live
Local

Outer Banks Named Top Labor Day Getaway in North Carolina

Labor Day, celebrated in the United States on the first Monday of each September, may give you a chance for that last vacation.

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

INDIA - Places To Visit
Source: EyesWideOpen / Getty

Labor Day, observed across the United States, honors the contributions of American workers and signals the unofficial close of summer. With the long weekend approaching, travelers are encouraged to plan early, as popular destinations tend to book up fast.

According to Reader’s Digest, one of the top places to spend Labor Day weekend is North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Known for its unspoiled beaches, historic charm, and scenic coastal views, the Outer Banks offer a relaxing retreat perfect for wrapping up the summer season.

Related Stories

Labor Day was first established in the late 1800s to recognize the hard work and achievements of laborers. It officially became a national holiday in 1894, when President Grover Cleveland signed it into law.

Whether it’s lounging by the ocean, exploring maritime history, or just enjoying the final days of summer, the Outer Banks continues to stand out as a top destination for the holiday weekend.

SEE ALSO

Outer Banks Named Top Labor Day Getaway in North Carolina  was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Deion Sanders may be planning to have more children with Karrueche

Entertainment

GOP Congresswoman Vows to Investigate Hip-Hop After Talk with Nicki Minaj

Woman on Computer
Local

Durham Offering Free Internet to Hundreds of Low-Income Households

Entertainment

Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board

Entertainment

Jeezy Reflects on 20 Years of ‘TM 101’ and Life Beyond Music

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close