Precious” Tops NAACP Image Award Nominations

The harrowing tale of a struggling Harlem teen in “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire” earned a leading eight nominations for the NAACP Image awards.

The independent movie garnered acting nods for newcomer Gabourey Sidibe as well as Mo’nique, Lenny Kravitz and singer Mariah Carey, along with a best movie and best director nomination for Lee Daniels.

When the awards are handed out on Feb 26, “Precious” will compete for best movie with Michael Jackson’s posthumous concert film “This Is It”, Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” which features the studio’s first black princess in a major animated film, South African rugby tale “Invictus” and football film “The Blind Side.”

Sandra Bullock, playing a white mother who takes in a homeless African-American teen in “The Blind Side”, also earned an NAACP Image Award best actress nomination. She will compete against Sidibe, Anika Noni Rose for her work in “The Princess and the Frog,” Sophie Okonedo in “Skin” and Taraji P. Henson for “Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself.”

Click here to read more.

From Reuters:

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: