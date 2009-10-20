More Doubts about Steve McNair Death

A three-month CBS News investigation of the July shooting deaths of former standout quarterback Steve McNair and the woman authorities say was his girlfriend is raising serious questions about the police probe — so much so that Nashville police late Monday night released new details about the case.

In the first of a two-part report on “The Early Show” Monday, CBS News Chief Investigative Correspondent Armen Keteyian had spotlighted some possibly faulty police conclusions.

The new revelations from police consisted of a 14-page case summary of their handling of the case. It provided some fresh details, such as word on text messages between McNair and his 20-year-old girlfriend hours before the sexy young waitress allegedly shot him.

But, Keteyian says in his second report, which aired on “The Early Show” Tuesday, CBS News has uncovered records of cell and text messages the Nashville police haven’t made public.

Authorities have maintained from the start that Sahel “Jenni” Kazemi shot McNair, a 36-year-old married father of four who was almost a year-and-a-half into retirement, four times with a 9 mm pistol in the early morning hours of July 4 at a Nashville condo he rented with a friend before, police say, turning the gun on herself.

