CLOSE
National
Home

More Doubts about Steve McNair Death

6 reads
Leave a comment

A three-month CBS News investigation of the July shooting deaths of former standout quarterback Steve McNair and the woman authorities say was his girlfriend is raising serious questions about the police probe — so much so that Nashville police late Monday night released new details about the case.

In the first of a two-part report on “The Early Show” Monday, CBS News Chief Investigative Correspondent Armen Keteyian had spotlighted some possibly faulty police conclusions.

The new revelations from police consisted of a 14-page case summary of their handling of the case. It provided some fresh details, such as word on text messages between McNair and his 20-year-old girlfriend hours before the sexy young waitress allegedly shot him.

But, Keteyian says in his second report, which aired on “The Early Show” Tuesday, CBS News has uncovered records of cell and text messages the Nashville police haven’t made public.

Authorities have maintained from the start that Sahel “Jenni” Kazemi shot McNair, a 36-year-old married father of four who was almost a year-and-a-half into retirement, four times with a 9 mm pistol in the early morning hours of July 4 at a Nashville condo he rented with a friend before, police say, turning the gun on herself.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM CBS.COM

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 2 days ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 2 days ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 2 days ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 2 days ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close