Listen Live
News

Fresh Prince Back: Will Smith To Perform New Song At 2024 BET Awards This Weekend

Will Smith will hop back in time as the Fresh Prince and will deliver a new song at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday, June 30.

Published on June 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

European premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die"

Will Smith and his slow but steady return to public life after the stirring Oscars incident has largely been received well by fans and the media and now there is a new development. Will Smith aka the Fresh Prince, will make a return to music by performing a new song at the 2024 BET Awards this coming weekend.

Details are scant but as Variety reports, Will Smith will deliver a new track to the masses but there isn’t much known about the sound or direction. Further, it isn’t known if DJ Jazzy Jeff will be on the 1s and 2s behind him as he hits the stages.

With the recent success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die and a run of press tours in support of the movie, Smith seems to be at ease with being back in the spotlight although the topic of the Chris Rock slap will always hover over him. Variety added in its post that Smith is reportedly working on new music, and mentioned Smith appearing alongside J Balvin at Coachella earlier this year.

The 2024 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 30 at 8 PM ET/PT. Taraji P. Henson will resume hosting duties and Usher will be given the Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

Learn more about the 2024 BET Awards here.

Photo: Getty

Fresh Prince Back: Will Smith To Perform New Song At 2024 BET Awards This Weekend  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

BET Awards 2024 New Music Will Smith

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins’ New Record Label Aims To Uplift & Inspire

Violent Storms Kill 24 In North Carolina
Local

Raleigh Developers Looking To Force Merger Between Shaw & St. Augustine’s, Says Trustee

News

Remy Ma’s Son Arrested And Charged With Murder

Celebrity

Ashanti & Nelly’s Proposal Moment Is As Good As The Couple’s Love Story

Entertainment

Sha’Carri Richardson Officially Qualifies For 2024 Paris Olympics With 100m Win

Entertainment

The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close