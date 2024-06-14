Exclusive First Listen: New Biden-Harris Radio Ad Spotlights ‘Promises Kept’ To Black America

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A new radio ad from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ reelection campaign debuted Friday and serves as a friendly reminder about all of the Administration’s accomplishments for Black Americans.

Aptly titled “Promises Kept,” the ad places a bright spotlight on everything dating back to pandemic-era efforts up to the Biden Administration’s ongoing dedication to advancing the societal and economic progress of Black Americans, and everything in between. That includes addressing how the Biden Administration secured pandemic recovery money for the Black community, something that has been incorrectly attributed to Donald Trump, and prioritized Black-owned businesses amid record-low Black unemployment.

MORE: Exclusive: Biden Campaign Reminds How Badly Trump Failed George Floyd – And Black America

Two versions of the ad – one is 30 seconds, the other is one minute – tout other significant Biden administration successes like infrastructure and lowering costs for health care and prescription drugs.

“While President Biden has spent the last few weeks meeting with Black business owners, speaking directly to Black voters through trusted Black media outlets, and launching the Black Voters for Biden-Harris coalition with a national week of action dedicated to engaging our community — convicted felon Donald Trump continues to be a racist with no genuine Black outreach program to speak of,” Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks told NewsOne exclusively. “Joe Biden is the only candidate in this election who has not only delivered for Black America, but is running a campaign that continues to value Black voters and put in real effort to earn every single vote.”

Listen to the ad below:

The new “Promises Kept” ad is set to air on radio stations in the key battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Biden-Harris ad campaign targeting Black voters

This latest ad is part of a wider campaign to bolster the Biden Campaign’s support among Black voters, the powerful demographic that was largely credited for securing his election in 2020 – particularly in the states where the new ad is set to run.

Back in March, the Biden-Harris administration released a pair of campaign videos in which the president spoke directly to Black Americans regarding his strategies to propel Black America forward and address the aftermath of the Trump administration’s “disastrous” actions.

The ads, titled “Price” and “Back,” respectively, also ran in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The Biden-Harris administration’s ad campaign follows the NAACP releasing its first-ever “Black Policy Agenda,” outlining policies that it would like Biden to uphold if reelected.

According to the organization, healthcare, voting rights and fair labor laws are pressing concerns for Black Americans nationwide.

In a statement, NAACP President and CEO, Derrick Johnson, shared that the Black Policy Agenda was created to “educate, engage, and prepare the Black electorate to mobilize,” ahead of the 2024 election.

“The Biden administration must take action now to stem these disparities, particularly those created by predictive policing technologies,” he penned.

SEE ALSO:

Exclusive First Look: Biden’s Latest Ad Reminds Black America What A ‘Failure’ Trump Was On Health Care

Rep. James Clyburn Among Notable Black Leaders Awarded Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Exclusive First Listen: New Biden-Harris Radio Ad Spotlights ‘Promises Kept’ To Black America was originally published on newsone.com