Listen Live
Health

Taye Diggs’ Champions Wellness Campaign After Sister Diagnosed With Schizophrenia

Published on June 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Launch of TOMA by Sofia Vergara & Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Taye Diggs is shining a spotlight on schizophrenia after his younger sister Christian was diagnosed with the condition in her 20s.

In an interview with CBS News, Diggs said he didn’t know what to do when he first found out about her diagnosis. 

“I’m the older brother. Chris and I were very close,” he said. “I was born first and then she was born, so we had a certain type of bond, and I had always thought I was there for her in whatever capacity she needed. And then we were hit with this, and I had no idea. I had no understanding of what schizophrenia was.” 

Schizophrenia affects about 24 million people worldwide. Of those 24 million people, three million have the condition in the U.S. Schizophrenia affects how a person thinks, feels and behaves. The mental illness “may result in a mix of hallucinations, delusions and disorganized thinking and behavior,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Diggs said the revelation rocked the family, but it answered why there were changes in Christian’s personality. The 48-year-old went from energetic, lively and bubbly, as Diggs described it, to depressed and lackluster. So, they immediately expected the worst. However, they pleasantly surprised.

“I didn’t know if she was going to be able to hold down a steady job,” Diggs said. “If she could be in a relationship and have kids. But once Christian got with a good psychiatrist and found her right meds, it was the exact opposite.”

There is no cure for schizophrenia, so both Diggs and his sister are trying change the misconceptions around the disease. Schizophrenia is often publicly stereotyped as “craziness.” 

Diggs and his sister recently partnered with global biopharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb to launch the Live Your PosSCZible campaign. They’re working to bring awareness to the condition and reduce stigma for those living with it. Diggs believes the campaign can work as he’s seen his sister blossom despite having schizophrenia.

“It’s in no way an easy thing to deal with, but it’s not the end of the world by a longshot,” said Diggs.

 

DON’T MISS…

TikTok Users Brings Awareness To Men’s Mental Health Month

Bridging The Wellness Gap: Mental Health Apps for Black Users

Taye Diggs’ Champions Wellness Campaign After Sister Diagnosed With Schizophrenia  was originally published on elev8.com

RELATED TAGS

mental health schizophrenia taye diggs wellness

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Miami Premiere 16 items
Entertainment

Sorry, Stephen A.: Success of “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die” Proves That Black Folks Are NOT Canceling Will Smith

Foxy NC Logo
Entertainment News

Fantasia & Paula Cook Fail to Reach Settlement:Lawsuit Moves Forward

Juneteenth Festival
Local

Zebulon Juneteenth Celebration On June 14 And June 15

Entertainment

Is Beyoncé in Hiding Amid Diddy Scandal?

Books
Local

Raleigh Summer Youth Employment

11 items
News

MAGA Muva Amber Rose Still Supporting Convict Trump, Tiny Flag Xitter Gagged

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close