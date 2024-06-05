Listen Live
RAISE UP! Petey Pablo, Clarence Avant Among 2024 Inductees Into North Carolina Music Hall of Fame

Published on June 5, 2024

2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - Show

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

North Carolina, come on and raise up!

It has been announced that Greenville-based rapper Petey Pablo and Greensboro-born music exec, the late Clarence Avant will be among this year’s inductees into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

Other honorees include:

  • Mary Cardwell Dawson, National Negro Opera Company founder
  • Tommy Faile, songwriter and media personality
  • Bobby Hicks, Grammy-winning fiddler & bluegrass artist
  • Merge Records, well-known indie label based in Durham.

A June 4 press release confirms that the inductees will be honored in the official induction ceremony on October 17th at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in Mooresville.

This year’s ceremony is sure to be extra special, as it also commemorates the NCMHOF’s 30th anniversary. Since its inception in 1994, 132 names have been recognized with this huge honor. Past inductees include Roberta Flack, 9th Wonder, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Jodeci, Fantasia and Jermaine Dupri.

Tickets for this year’s ceremony are on sale on the NCMHOF’s website.

