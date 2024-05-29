Listen Live
Chatham County Has Workshop To Help You Avoid Scams

Published on May 29, 2024

Kidnapping Scam

Chatham County residents of all ages will have a day-long opportunity to protect themselves from identity theft, fraud, and scam activity with the first “Summer Scam Jam,” scheduled for Monday, June 10.

The two-part event, held by Chatham County Aging Services, begins at 8:30 a.m. with an on-site shredding truck at the parking lot of the Pittsboro Center for Active Living (365 Highway 87 North, Pittsboro). A free shredder will be given to the first 25 cars in line, and the shredding truck will be available until 12:30 p.m., or until full. No materials from businesses will be accepted.

Beginning at 1:30 p.m., a four-part speaker series will be held in the Holmes Meeting Room of Chatham Community Library (197 Highway 87 North, Pittsboro). This portion is free to attend, and each speaker will provide tips and tricks on how to avoid scams.

The speaker schedule is as follows:

  • 1:30-2 p.m. – Luke Perrin, North Carolina Attorney General’s Office
  • 2:15-2:45 p.m. – Detective Amy Marris, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office
  • 3-3:30 p.m. – Stephanie Bias, North Carolina Senior Medicare Patrol Program Coordinator
  • 3:45-4:15 p.m. – Jeanie Schepisi, North Carolina Department of Insurance

Prior to each speaker, a drawing will be held for an additional free shredder.

For more information, individuals should contact Lawana Schulze, Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program Coordinator at Chatham County Aging Services, at 919-742-3975.

 

