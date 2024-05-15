Durham Neighborhood College Applications Now Open

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The award-winning resident academy program, Durham Neighborhood College, co-sponsored by the City of Durham and Durham County Government, is back for the 2024 season!

The program provides an opportunity for residents to learn about the operations and services of both local governments and features a series of interactive classes facilitated by City and County leaders who work hard to provide quality services to make Durham a great place to live, work, and play.

Classes will be held on seven Thursday nights beginning September 5 through October 17, from 6-8:30 p.m. A light meal will be served prior to the start of each class and sessions will be held at local government facilities. Residents accepted into the program must pay a $35 fee prior to the start of the 2024 session. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available.

Residents looking to play a more active role in their neighborhoods and the Durham community are encouraged to apply. Some past graduates from the program have gone on to serve in elected and appointed positions for local and state governments.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, June 21. Space is limited to 25 participants with the goal of creating a diverse cohort representing different neighborhoods as well as youth, Hispanic residents, and residents outside the city limits.

Learn more about Durham Neighborhood College by visiting the City of Durham or Durham County websites.

Hard copy applications are available at the Durham County Public Information Office, located in the County Administration Building I, 200 E. Main Street, 2nd floor. To receive an application via email, reach out to publicinformationoffice@dconc.gov.

For more information, interested applicants may also contact the County’s Public Information Office at (919) 560-0003.

