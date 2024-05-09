Wake County Woman Found Dead In Wooded Area Family Searching For Answers

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Tyra Bennett’s body was found in a wooded area on Monday off Camley Avenue near Blue Ridge Road. Her family is searching for answers and a heartbroken father speaks out.

Noa Najee Lorenzetti, 26, was arrested on Tuesday morning and charged with murder. Wednesday the man charged with her murder appeared before a judge for the first time.

