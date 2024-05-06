USGS websites shows the earthquake happened just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
The quake was around 3.75km deep and rumbled around 2:41 a.m. This is the most recent earthquake in NC with several happening in just the past few months.
Read more at WRAL.com
Another Earthquake in North Carolina was originally published on thelightnc.com
