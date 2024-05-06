Listen Live
Another Earthquake in North Carolina

Published on May 6, 2024

Earthquake

Source: USGS map / USGS map


USGS websites shows the earthquake happened just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The quake was around 3.75km deep and rumbled around 2:41 a.m.   This is the most recent earthquake in NC with several happening in just the past few months.

Read more at WRAL.com

Another Earthquake in North Carolina  was originally published on thelightnc.com

