Listen Live
News

President Joe Biden to Make 3rd NC Trip This Week

Published on April 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and NC governor Roy Cooper in North Carolina

Source: Anadolu / Getty

President Joe Biden is set to visit North Carolina this week. It will be his third trip to the Tarheel State this year as he is looking towards reelection this fall.

As reported by WRAL, Biden will visit Wilmington to discuss infrastructure and environmental issues. The itinerary and location are not yet public.

Related Stories

“I am extremely thrilled and honored that President Biden is coming here,” says Jill Hopman, chair of the New Hanover Democratic Party. “It is tremendously important during a critical election year for our local party, the city of Wilmington and the state of North Carolina.”

Previously, Biden visited Raleigh in January to speak on economic achievement and infrastructure spending. This was followed by a trip with Vice President Kamala Harris to speak on lowering healthcare costs.

Biden is making North Carolina a priority as he runs against the presumptive Republican nominee, Former President Donald Trump. Trump was originally scheduled to visit Wilmington for a campaign rally on April 20. However, the rally was canceled due to inclement weather.

RELATED TAGS

2024 presidential run Environmental Issues infrastructure Joe Biden north carolina President Joe Biden wilmington

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Entertainment

Phaedra Parks Speaks On Life Following Her Divorce: ‘I’m Really That Girl’

Vanessa Williams - Single Promo 14 items
Entertainment

Vanessa Williams Preps First Album in 15 Years With New Single, “Legs (Keep Dancing)”

Women's Empowerment 2016
Local

2024 Women’s Empowerment Seminars

Women's Empowerment Expo 2024
Entertainment

How Does Bobbi Storm Bridge The Gap Between Inspirational & Hip-Hop? | #WE2024

2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games 8 items
Radio One Exclusive

SCORE! Tyreek Hill and Other Pro Athletes With Enough Kids To Start Their Own Teams

Women's Empowerment Expo 2024 247 items
Entertainment

Everything You Missed At Women’s Empowerment 2024!

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close