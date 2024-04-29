President Joe Biden to Make 3rd NC Trip This Week

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

President Joe Biden is set to visit North Carolina this week. It will be his third trip to the Tarheel State this year as he is looking towards reelection this fall.

As reported by WRAL, Biden will visit Wilmington to discuss infrastructure and environmental issues. The itinerary and location are not yet public.

“I am extremely thrilled and honored that President Biden is coming here,” says Jill Hopman, chair of the New Hanover Democratic Party. “It is tremendously important during a critical election year for our local party, the city of Wilmington and the state of North Carolina.”

Previously, Biden visited Raleigh in January to speak on economic achievement and infrastructure spending. This was followed by a trip with Vice President Kamala Harris to speak on lowering healthcare costs.

Biden is making North Carolina a priority as he runs against the presumptive Republican nominee, Former President Donald Trump. Trump was originally scheduled to visit Wilmington for a campaign rally on April 20. However, the rally was canceled due to inclement weather.