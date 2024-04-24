Department of Transportation Announces New Regulations With More Relief For Airline Travelers

The U.S. Department of Transportation is looking to provide some much needed relief to airline customers with a new set of regulations announced on Wednesday (Apr. 24).
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that airlines will now have to issue automatic cash refunds in the event of the following:
- Canceled flights
- Significantly delayed flights
- Baggage return delays
- Not receiving inflight amenities that you pay for (including Wi-Fi)
“Passengers deserve to get their money back when an airline owes them — without headaches or haggling,” Buttigieg said (via the NY Post).
In addition, the new regulations will also scrap “surprise junk fees.” Airlines will now have to disclose up-front charges for checked/carry-on bags, reservation changes, and mandatory carrier-imposed and government charges.
This transparency rule also includes a provision to get rid of “discount bait-and-switch tactics,” misleading customers with discounts that may appear to apply to the whole price of the flight, only to apply to a smaller part of the price.
The disclosure requirement, according to Buttigieg, is estimated to save consumers upwards of half a billion dollars a year in surprise fees.
“Airlines should compete with one another to secure passengers’ business — not to see who can charge the most in surprise fees,” he added, per CNBC.
-
It All Started When Nelly Asked For Ashanti’s Autograph: A Relationship Timeline
-
Ashanti Confirms She Is Engaged – And Having A Baby With Nelly!
-
Everything You Missed At Women's Empowerment 2024!
-
OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76
-
Radio One Raleigh's Women's Empowerment Expo Returns April 13!
-
2024 Women's Empowerment Seminars
-
Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay
-
DJ Mister Cee Has Passed Away At 57