Local Easter Events for All Ages

Easter is only a few days away!
If you need plans for Easter, check out these local events:
Friday, March 29, 2024
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt
10:00 am to 10:45 am | $10.00-12.00 | Oakwood Park, Chapel Hill
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Adult Egg Hunt
5:30 pm | FREE | D’s Bottle Shop and Craft Beer College
