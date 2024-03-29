Listen Live
Local

Need Easter Plans? Check Out These Local Events

Published on March 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
2016 Easter Thrill Fest

Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Staff

Easter is only a few days away!

If you need plans for Easter, check out these local events:

Friday, March 29, 2024

Free Easter Bunny pictures at Bass Pro Shops

11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

Free Easter Bunny pictures at Cabela’s

11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | Cabela’s

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt

10:00 am to 10:45 am | $10.00-12.00 | Oakwood Park, Chapel Hill

Free Easter Bunny Pictures at Downtown Cary Park

10:00 am to 12:00 pm | FREE | Downtown Cary Park

Easter Festival at McLean Farms

10:00 am to 3:00 pm | $10.00 | McLean Farms, Fuquay-Varina

Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt

11:00 am to 11:45 am | $10.00-12.00 | Oakwood Park, Chapel Hill

Bunny Bumper Bash Kids’ Easter Event

11:00 am to 1:00 pm | FREE | The Rock Church, Raleigh

Golden Egg Hunt at The Raleigh Market

11:00 am to 2:00 pm | FREE | Raleigh Market (at N.C. State Fairgrounds)

Free Easter Bunny pictures at Bass Pro Shops

11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

Free Easter Bunny pictures at Cabela’s

11:00 am to 6:00 pm | FREE | Cabela’s

Easter EGGstravaganza

12:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Steel String Brewery, Pluck Farm (Mebane)

Egg Hunt

12:00 pm | FREE | Bull City Ciderworks, Durham

Easter Egg Roll at Wendell Museum

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Wendell Museum

Epic Egg Hunt

2:00 pm | FREE | Bombshell Beer Company, Holly Springs

Easter Bunny at Videri Chocolate Factory

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm | FREE | Videri Chocolate Factory, Raleigh

Sunday, March 31, 2024

Free Easter Bunny pictures at Bass Pro Shops

11:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | Bass Pro Shops

Free Easter Bunny pictures at Cabela’s

11:00 am to 3:00 pm | FREE | Cabela’s

Easter Egg Hunt and Vendor Market

12:00 pm to 5:00 pm | FREE | Fortnight Brewing, Cary

Easter EGGstravaganza

12:00 pm to 9:00 pm | FREE | Steel String Brewery, Pluck Farm (Mebane)

Adult Egg Hunt

5:30 pm | FREE | D’s Bottle Shop and Craft Beer College

Need Easter Plans? Check Out These Local Events  was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Local

Need Easter Plans? Check Out These Local Events

News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Opal Lee, 97, To Finally Get New Home On Land That White Mob Drove Her Family From 85 Years Ago

Press Junket For Bravo's "SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B"
Entertainment

SWV & Xscape Release Mystery Teaser Trailer on Social Media [Update]

News

John Boyega Is Allegedly Hooking Up With Newly Single Princess Love, Ray J Has Thoughts

Entertainment

Richelieu Dennis Emerges as ‘Mystery Buyer’ of Diddy’s REVOLT TV Network

Entertainment

‘Pink Cocaine’: An In-Depth Look at the Expensive and Trendy Drug

North Carolina State University
Local

NC State Calls To End Investigation Into Cancer Cases At Poe Hall

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close