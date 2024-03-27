‘Michael’ Biopic Adds New Cast Members Larenz Tate, Kat Graham & More

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, has expanded its cast with seven new actors. Additional cast members added include Larenz Tate, Kat Graham and more in significant roles. Read more and discover who else has been added to the film inside.

The biopic from Antoine Fuqua continues to add new cast members after its announcement that Colman Domingo and Nia Long would portray Michael’s parents, Joe Jackson and Katherine Jackson respectively.

Now, the film has added new cast members including Tate, Graham, Kendrick Sampson, and more in key roles.

Check out the newly added cast members and their character descriptions below:

Tate will play Berry Gordy, the Motown Records founder who “redefined American music by developing and giving a national platform to such acts as Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, Diana Ross & the Supremes, the Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, the Four Tops, Gladys Knight and the Pips – and the Jackson 5 – to name a few.”

Graham will play Diana Ross, “lead singer of the chart-topping Motown group The Supremes, who was one of the label’s most successful groups in the 60’s before Diana embarked on a celebrated and decades-long solo career in the 70’s, along with acclaimed acting roles. Given her star power and influence, Motown would have Diana officially introduce the Jackson 5 to the world. She remained a life-long influence on Michael.”

Jessica Sula will play La Toya Jackson, “the fifth child and middle daughter of the Jackson family, who first gained recognition in the mid-1970s on the family’s variety TV series The Jacksons. She went on to launch a solo career releasing multiple albums in the 1980s.”

Liv Simone will play Gladys Knight, “whose soulful voice and electric performances alongside her family (as the Pips) produced several #1 hits for Motown, including ‘I Heard It Through the Grapevine’; later, her signature song, ‘Midnight Train to Georgia,’ would bring worldwide popularity to the Empress of Soul.”

Sampson is Quincy Jones, “who first met Michael when he was just 12 years old. The pair would go on to collaborate on three of Michael’s most successful albums: Off the Wall (1979), Thriller (1982), and Bad (1987).”

KeiLyn Durrel Jones will play Bill Bray, “who was originally hired by Joe Jackson in the 1970s as security for the Jackson 5. Bray went on to work exclusively with Michael for nearly three decades, becoming one of his most trusted friends.”

Kevin Shinick plays Dick Clark, “host of American Bandstand, where the Jackson 5 made a legendary early appearance in their rise to fame.”

“I’m thrilled that we were able to bring together such a gifted group of actors for this film,” said producer Graham King in a statement to Blavity. “What they bring to these key roles provides a rich backdrop for the movie, adding to the extraordinary ensemble.”

These newly added actors join previously announced cast members including Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, who will star as his uncle. Domingo will play Jackson opposite Long as Joe’s wife and Michael’s mother Katherine. Juliano Krue Valdi will portray Jackson as a child.

Additional cast members include actors playing the younger and older versions of Jackson’s brothers; Jayden Harville and Jamal R. Henderson (Jermaine Jackson), Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Tre Horton (Marlon Jackson), Judah Edwards and Rhyan Hill (Tito Jackson) and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre and Joseph David-Jones (Jackie Jackson). Miles Teller has been cast as John Branca, Jackson’s attorney and legal adviser and Laura Harrier will play Suzanne de Passe.

Check out the biopic’s official description below:

Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop. This epic, cinematic film will examine Jackson’s triumphs and tragedies — from his human side, to his public and private struggles, to the accusations and the 24/7 media microscope Jackson lived under, even at his artistic apex. The all-star filmmaking team will also capture Michael’s undeniable creative genius, recreating his most memorable, iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look at one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.

The Lionsgate film is currently in production and set to debut on April 18, 2025.

‘Michael’ Biopic Adds New Cast Members Larenz Tate, Kat Graham & More was originally published on globalgrind.com