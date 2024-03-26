The Peach Cobbler Factory is making moves to Apex with its second Triangle location. The location will satisfy late-night sweet cravings with its extended hours from 11 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.
Located at 1071 Pine Plaza Drive next to Crumbl Cookies, the dessert haven offers a delectable array of Southern treats including cobblers, brownies, cookies, Belgian waffles, and churro sticks.
The franchise plans to expand further into Wake Forest and Raleigh.
This beloved dessert spot also offers custom-made drinks like the Sweet Peachy Tea and Cold Rush Coffee alongside over 10 flavors of cobbler, each served with a complimentary scoop of ice cream.
Grub Plug: The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens in Apex was originally published on thelightnc.com
