Listen Live
Local

Startup High Teen Camp In Raleigh

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Teacher & Students

Source: StoryBlocks / storyblocks

Start-Up High is a 5-day in-person summer camp for teens that provides real-world business experience.

This summer immersion program includes:

  • Company visits with tours and Q&A with entrepreneurs
  • Presentation training and practice sessions
  • Rejection therapy: Learning to hear “No”
  •  Entrepreneurship 101: How to start a business

For more information contact Teen Programs at 919-996-2139.

Dates: Monday – Friday, July 22 – 26
Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Ages: 14-16
Cost: $350 Resident/$365-Non-Resident
Register on RecLink

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

RELATED TAGS

business Camp raleigh summer teen

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Teacher & Students
Local

Startup High Teen Camp In Raleigh

News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

Press Junket For Bravo's "SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B"
Reality TV

Season Two of “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B” Is On The Way [Teaser Trailer]

North Carolina State University
Local

NC State Calls To End Investigation Into Cancer Cases At Poe Hall

WEN2022 Highlights
Women's Empowerment Blogs

WE2022: Sherri Shepherd Delivers Keynote Address

Obituaries

RIP Joe Madison: Tributes Pour In After ‘The Black Eagle’ Radio Legend And Activist Dies At 74

Women's Empowerment 2023 / Soul II Soul Tour
Radio One Exclusive

WE2023: NC’s Own Fantasia Shares Her Testimony

Looking up at tall buildings in Charlotte, North Carolina with perfect Carolina blue sky.
Women's Empowerment Blogs

A Chat With North Carolina’s Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close