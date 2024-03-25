Startup High Teen Camp In Raleigh

Start-Up High is a 5-day in-person summer camp for teens that provides real-world business experience.
This summer immersion program includes:
- Company visits with tours and Q&A with entrepreneurs
- Presentation training and practice sessions
- Rejection therapy: Learning to hear “No”
- Entrepreneurship 101: How to start a business
For more information contact Teen Programs at 919-996-2139.
Dates: Monday – Friday, July 22 – 26
Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Ages: 14-16
Cost: $350 Resident/$365-Non-Resident
Register on RecLink
-
Gap Band Member Anthony "Baby Gap" Walker Passes Away at 60
-
Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds
-
X Users React To The Shocking Allegations Revealed In New Nickelodeon Docuseries
-
Season Two of "SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B" Is On The Way [Teaser Trailer]
-
NC State Calls To End Investigation Into Cancer Cases At Poe Hall
-
Radio One Raleigh's Women's Empowerment Expo Returns April 13!
-
Music That You Were DEFINITELY Dancing To At Freaknik
-
WE2022: Sherri Shepherd Delivers Keynote Address