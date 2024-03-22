Summer Opportunities For Young People In Durham

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Below is a listing of summer programs and internships offered by the City of Durham, Durham County, and Durham Public Schools. If you’d like to add a program hosted by either of these organizations, or would like to update the information listed, please email ooy@durhamnc.gov.

Also check out these other awesome lists of summer offerings!

CITY OF DURHAM

Durham Parks and Recreation Summer Camp: Durham Parks and Recreation offers a variety of traditional summer day camps for all ages and interests. Children ages 5-12 enjoy fitness fun, arts and crafts, friendship-building activities, swimming, day trips, and much more at our Youth Summer Camps. Teen Camps provide an opportunity for Durham teens to engage in activities focused on their interests.

Durham Police Department Summer Camps: The Police Department is hosting five 1-week long camps from June 10-August 9. They are open to rising 6th, 7th, and 8th graders in Durham, and include field trips, life skills training, and more. Apply using the Police Athletic League registration packet at this link (English), and return the packet to the front desk of the Police Department Headquarters (602 E. Main Street in Durham). Registration is open until the camps fill up.

Durham YouthWorks Internship Program (Office of Economic and Workforce Development): Durham YouthWorks offers paid summer opportunities for youth (ages 14-24) to develop critical skills and explore career options with top employers. Apply at this link by March 19.

Junior Fire Marshall Academy (Durham Fire Department): The Durham Fire Department offers Durham youth (ages 13-16) an opportunity to experience aspects of a career in the fire service while learning safety tips during a week of hands-on activities. The no-cost program will be from June 17-21. For more information and to sign up, email elaine.towner@durhamnc.gov by May 13. You can also follow the Durham Fire Department on Facebook for updates.

DURHAM COUNTY

Durham 4-H Summer Camps (Cooperative Extension): Students participate in field trips and other hands-on learning opportunities about agriculture, horticulture, leadership, citizenship, healthy living, and science. Camps are available for ages 5-18. Register at this link by April 15.

Durham County Library: The County’s libraries host programs and events throughout the summer for all ages. Events can be found on the Library’s calendar, and programs can be found on the Program and Services menu at the top of the homepage.

Kids Voting Durham Internship (Cooperative Extension): Kids Voting Durham (KVD) offers young people (ages 14-24) in-person, paid internship summer opportunities for Team Leads and Youth Civic Leaders. KVD is looking for youth who want to deepen or develop their outreach, research, technical, creative/design, and community-building skills while supporting other youth to be civically engaged. Learn more about the positions and apply at this link by April 19 for Team Leads and May 15 for Civic Leaders. Register for an Information Session on April 9th at this link.

Launching Emerging Employees Program (LEEP) – ONE (various departments): The mission of this 6-8-week summer program is to develop and strengthen the lives of young people (ages 15-18) through jobs and career development programs. Opportunities are offered in various County Departments at entry level positions ($15/hr). Weekly trainings are provided focused on developing soft skills. Apply at this link by April 12.

NC Resource Conservation Workshop (Durham Soil and Water): The Durham Soil and Water Conservation District will be sponsoring a rising high school student to attend the 2024 NC Resource Conservation Workshop from June 16-21. This is an overnight camp for students interested in conservation and natural resources. Students will spend the week at NC State University learning about a wide range of conservation areas of study for college and careers after graduation. Apply at this link by April 19 at 5pm.

DURHAM PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Lots more listings coming soon! Please check back the week of March 25th.

Camp Funtastic: To provide engaging enrichment opportunities to rising K-6th grade students through participation in age appropriate activities. Camp dates are June 17-August 2, and locations are Bethesda Elementary, Lyons Farm Elementary, and Sandy Ridge Elementary. Register at this link.

Hub Farm Camp: To enhance academic vocabulary and nature connection through hands-on outdoor experiences for rising 1st-3rd graders attending Durham Public Schools. Outdoor activities include: gardening, cooking, arts and crafts, hiking, fishing, reading, and more. Camp dates are June 17-27 and July 8-18, and location is the Hub Farm. Apply at this link by March 22.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark