Apply For The Orange County ABC Control Board

One of the ways residents can have a positive impact on the future of Orange County is to serve on a volunteer board or commission.
The Orange County Board of Commissioners is currently recruiting applicants for the Orange County Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board.
The ABC Board is an independent political subdivision of the State of North Carolina that purchases, distributes, controls and sells spirituous beverages to eligible citizens and visitors in this County. This is performed consistently with the applicable laws of North Carolina and the rules of the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission. This board also adopts rules for the ABC system and has the authority to hire and dismiss employees. ABC Board members receive a $75 stipend per meeting of the board.
The goal of the ABC Board is to achieve balance in five important areas:
The ABC Board meets on the 3rd or 4th Tuesday of each month at 10:00 am at 601 Valley Forge Road, Hillsborough, NC 27278.
If interested, apply at www.orangecountync.gov/Apply.
Orange County strives for diverse representation on volunteer boards and commissions. Residents of all demographic backgrounds, identities, and perspectives are encouraged to apply. Applicants must reside in Orange County. Volunteers appointed by the Board of County Commissioners have the opportunity to directly influence local decisions, policies, and priorities.
For additional information contact Tara May at 919-245-2125 or tmay@orangecountync.gov.
