Whoopi Goldberg Opens Up About Using Weight Loss Drug Mounjaro

Whoopi Goldberg shared on Tuesday that she turned to the weight loss drug Mounjaro after reaching around 300 pounds while filming “Till,” a project in which she was both a star and producer. Her revelation comes amidst a broader conversation about obesity drugs, sparked in part by Oprah Winfrey’s recent ABC special.

Reflecting on her experience during the filming of “Till” in 2022, Goldberg addressed a reporter’s suggestion that she wore a fat suit for the role. She clarified, “That was not a fat suit, that was me. That was steroids.” Goldberg’s use of steroids during the production led to a serious health scare involving double pneumonia and sepsis.

Discussing her weight loss journey on “The View,” Goldberg credited Mounjaro as a key factor in shedding the pounds. She admitted that she hadn’t realized the extent of her weight gain until she saw herself in the mirror one day, remarking, “That’s a lot of me!”

In her conversation with co-hosts, Goldberg emphasized the importance of recognizing obesity as a medical condition deserving of proper treatment. She advocated for a compassionate approach to self-care, stressing that “It’s a matter of how we treat ourselves.”

