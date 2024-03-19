Saint Augustine’s University Switching To Remote Learning; Sending Students Home In April

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Saint Augustine’s University is set to transfer to remote learning, sending students home in early April.

WRAL reports that the school asked students to move out by April 3.

Meanwhile, SAU alumni organizations and other support groups created the “SAVESAU” resolution, calling for the immediate resignation and reconstitution of the school’s Board of Trustees.

Dr. John Larkins, 1966 alumnus, former president of the National Alumni Association and former board trustee, had this to say:

We believe and evidence shows the SAU Board of Trustees has breached its fiduciary duty to the university. The FY21 audit also states that the Board’s overall governance and oversight of the university were severely absent. Over 60% of the twenty-seven material weaknesses and other findings in FY21 are repeat audit findings. Alumni have expressed major concerns about the board’s governance of SAU for the past five years. The National Alumni Association outlined a list of significant concerns and approved a vote of no confidence in the SAU Board of Trustees in 2020.

The groups are also demanding accountability for those responsible for the mismanagement of the university’s fiscal affairs. They also demand for students to receive their official transcripts if requested, citing the university’s “historical mismanagement of student account activity and a January 2024 email from the university citing errors in student account balances.”

Read more HERE.