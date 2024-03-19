Listen Live
Dr. Dre Reveals He Suffered 3 Strokes After Brain Aneurysm

High blood pressure was ruled the cause.

Published on March 18, 2024

Dr. Dre

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Dr. Dre no longer takes his life for granted. He recently revealed he suffered three strokes during his scary hospital stint.

 

As reported by Billboard Magazine, the legendary music producer encountered a major health scare a couple of years back. Back in 2021, he felt a sudden pain behind his right ear that at first he thought he would be able to sleep off but he was wrong. During a recent interview with SiriusXM’s The Life of Mine With James Corden he detailed the life-changing experience.

“I got up and I went on about my day, and I thought that I could just lay down and take a nap,” he explained. “My son had a female friend that was there and was like, ‘No, we need to take you to the hospital.’ So they took me to urgent care.”

Dr. Dre went on to detail how he suffered three strokes and nearly lost his life.

“Next thing you know, I’m blacking out. I’m in and out of consciousness, and I ended up in the ICU. I was there for two weeks. I’m hearing the doctors coming in and saying, ‘You don’t know how lucky you are.’”

When asked what caused his dire medical condition he pointed to high blood pressure.

“I had no idea that I had high blood pressure or anything like that because I’m on my health sh*t. I’m lifting weights, I’m running, I’m doing everything I can to keep myself healthy.” He went on to make it clear he has a new perspective on life saying it, “definitely makes you appreciate being alive, that’s for sure.”

You can watch Dr. Dre discuss his first-ever recording session with Eminem below.

Dr. Dre Reveals He Suffered 3 Strokes After Brain Aneurysm  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

