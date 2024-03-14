Women’s Empowerment 2024 is giving you the chance to be a part of a Q&A with our keynote speaker, Sarah Jakes Roberts!
Submit your question in the form below for your chance to have your question asked during Women’s Empowerment on April 13 at the PNC Arena.
#WE2024: Submit Your Questions For Sarah Jakes Roberts! was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
Gap Band Member Anthony "Baby Gap" Walker Passes Away at 60
-
Congratulations! Gabourey Sidibe Is Expecting Twins
-
Sinbad Makes First Public Appearance Since 2020 Stroke: “Miracles Can Happen”
-
Looks Like R&B Crooner Joe Is Dating A Former TV Personality
-
Rocky Mount Giving Away Free Tree Seedlings
-
NC State Calls To End Investigation Into Cancer Cases At Poe Hall
-
FIX IT, ZUCK! Meta App Outages (Including Facebook & IG) Affect Thousands, X Users React
-
Win Tickets To "Queen of the Night: A Tribute to Whitney Houston" in Durham!