It’s “Perks Week” at Burger King.” To celebrate the start of Daylight Savings, Burger King is focusing in on breakfast to get you started. The promotion began on Sunday.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the week:

Wednesday, March 13: On Wednesdays we wear pink, and eat free breakfast potatoes—you can get a free large order of Hash Browns with any purchase over $1.

Thursday, March 14: Now to sweeten the deal even more, Burger King has an extra special deal in honor of 3/14 aka Pi(e) Day. Get a free slice of Hershey's Sundae Pie with any purchase of $3.14 or more all day long—and hey, who doesn't want a piece of pie for breakfast?! Plus, this gives you an opportunity to try the pie alongside BK's newest dessert: an Oreo-topped ice cream sundae.

Friday, March 15: Cheers to the weekend with another all-day deal: a free large Vanilla Iced Coffee with a $1+ purchase.

Saturday, March 16: The final deal of the week comes next weekend when you can spice up your Saturday with a free Sausage Biscuit with a $1+ purchase.

Melissa’s “Grub Plug” Free Food At Burger King was originally published on thelightnc.com