Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Congratulations! Gabourey Sidibe Is Expecting Twins
-
Local Postal Worker Gets Probation After 'Price Is Right' Appearance
-
Luther Vandross Mistakenly Featured In Madonna's AIDS Tribute During Concert
-
A King Can Rest: Jam Master Jay Killers Have Finally Been Convicted After 22 Years
-
Rocky Mount Giving Away Free Tree Seedlings
-
Looks Like R&B Crooner Joe Is Dating A Former TV Personality
-
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage
-
FIX IT, ZUCK! Meta App Outages (Including Facebook & IG) Affect Thousands, X Users React