Work With Durham’s YouthWorks Program This Summer

Durham youth interested in gaining essential job skills while being paid this summer are now invited to apply for the 2024 Durham YouthWorks Program.

What You Need to Know

Durham youth ages 14 to 24 invited to apply by March 19.

Program provides work readiness and essential job skills to help secure future employment.

Youth can earn up to $1,600 for their participation.

Hybrid learning with virtual and in-person opportunities.

The Durham YouthWorks Program has launched its 2024 application for youth between the ages of 14 and 24. Designed to help youth build the necessary work readiness and essential job skills to successfully secure future employment, applications are now being accepted online until March 19 at midnight.

The program is ready to provide Durham youth with the opportunity to earn while they learn and explore potential career pathways. Additionally, the program will offer hybrid learning sessions, along with virtual and some in-person opportunities, enabling them to earn up to $1,600 this summer.

The Durham YouthWorks Program is administered by the City of Durham Office of Economic and Workforce Development. For more information, including a planning guide for how youth can prepare for this year’s program, visit the program’s webpage or contact program staff by email.

