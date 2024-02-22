Wake County Animal Center Urgently Seeks Adopters as Shelter Hits Full Capacity

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

If you’re looking for a new furry friend, now may be the time.

The Wake County Animal Center is currently at full capacity, prompting an urgent call for residents to adopt pets in need of loving homes.

With 144 dogs, three puppies, five cats, and one kitten at the center, and an additional 39 dogs and four cats in foster care, the facility is seeking adopters.

To facilitate adoption, the center is reducing the adoption cost for 36 pets that have been in the shelter for an extended period, allowing those dogs on the adoption floor for 15 days or longer to be adopted for only $25. All adopted pets undergo vaccination, spaying or neutering, and microchipping, with regular adoption fees set at $95 for dogs, $45 for cats under five years old, and $15 for older cats.

Despite continuous efforts, the center faced an influx of 258 dogs in February, with only 197 finding homes during the same period.

