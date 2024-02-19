Is Raleigh Becoming a Hot Spot? Wake County Sees 12% Increase in Tourism

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In 2023, Wake County experienced a surge in events, ranging from concerts to sports, drawing crowds to the region.

According to Dennis Edwards, President/CEO of the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau, 2023 marked the best year in terms of tourism tax collections.

The recently released Year-End 2023 Wake County Tourism Report by the bureau revealed a notable rise in hotel occupancy and food and beverage earnings. The report highlighted record-breaking figures, indicating that hotel lodging and prepared food and beverage tax collections for 2023 reached the highest levels on record, registering a 12% increase from 2022.

Could Dreamville also have something to do with the increase?

This boost in tourism not only contributes to the local economy but also supports significant projects in Wake County. Jeff Merritt, overseeing PNC Arena as part of the Centennial Authority, expressed optimism about the positive impact of these numbers.

