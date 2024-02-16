LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Emily K Center is set to host the Bull City in Black: HBCU Showcase & Community Resource Fair, an event celebrating the rich history and lasting impact of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) from across the state and region.

Representatives and student organizations from various HBCUs, along with community organizations, will converge on the Center with a specific emphasis on mental health and wellness.

The event, aimed at students and families throughout Durham, provides a unique opportunity to explore HBCUs, discover admissions possibilities, and access health and wellness services tailored to the Bull City.

The fair is not only informative but also serves as a platform for fostering community engagement.

The Bull City in Black event is free and open to everyone, with a special invitation extended to high school students and their families. While registration is strongly encouraged, walk-ins are also welcome, ensuring accessibility for all interested attendees.

To participate, showcase, or volunteer at the Bull City in Black: HBCU Showcase & Community Resource Fair can find more information here.

Bull City in Black: HBCU Showcase & Community Resource Fair was originally published on hiphopnc.com