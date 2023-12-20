See How Porsha Williams, Victoria Monet, And Other Celebrities Mark The Holidays

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

‘Tis the season for celebration! And Porsha (Williams) Guobadia is feeling the holiday spirit.

The former “Real Housewife Of Atlanta (RHOA)” marked the season with new posts on Instagram that we love. Porsha poses near a gorgeous grand staircase and stunning Christmas tree. Rich green garland lines the banister as red and gold bulbs and ornaments are sprinkled throughout.

Porsha stands out in a black lace gown amid the green, red, and gold scene. Her dress is breathtakingly beautiful with its see-through corset top and sheer and rosette skirt as it flows down the stairs.

Porsha’s hair – from her company, Go Naked – adds a touch of holiday glamour with soft curls and blonde highlights. Her toes are painted in winter white.

See her fabulously festive post on Instagram.

Celebrities are in the holiday spirit.

Porsha is just one of our favorite stars getting festive this season. From decking the halls in red, green, and white and donning sequins, furs, and velvet to singing joyous carols, giving back, and spending time with loved ones, starlets are taking every moment to relish the season.

The excitement, love, and anticipation is infectious.

Jamie Foxx is ‘lit for the holidays

There is no way “Santa” could miss Jamie Foxx’s house with his festive property decorations for the season. Lights touch every part of the “Ray” star’s property, starting with the word “JOY” in the front. Trees are adorned with crisp white, red, and green lights, Nutcrackers, snowflakes, and snowmen (and women) are everywhere, and a Black Santa greets guests.

“When I was a kid the only lights we could afford for outside the house was a red light bulb… I said when I’m finally blessed enough. I’m GON LIGHT IT UP!!!,” Jamie writes on Instagram, sharing an aerial view of the display. See Jamie’s epic holiday decorations below.

Misa Hylton displays her new trendy Christmas tree.

Misa Hylton is known for her impact on trends and celebrity style, so it’s no surprise that her Christmas tree is just as fabulous. The celebrity stylist started the holiday season by sharing her new tree on Instagram.

Her reel displays a bedazzled, yet sophisticated tree. Misa’s tree is silver with gold, white, jewel, and silver ornaments. Wrapped around the shiny ornaments are wide white, silver, and gold checkered ribbons. Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” plays in the background.

Get into Misa’s trendy tree below.

Marlo Hampton holds her “Glam It UP” holiday luncheon.

In partnership with Bloomingdale’s, fashionista and RHOA star Marlo Hampton hosted her annual “Glam It UP” holiday luncheon for foster care girls on December 9. The event included prizes, giveaways, games, and food from posh Atlanta vendors. Bloomingdale’s’ staff fitted attendees for bras at the store and helped them shop for a gift on their Christmas list.

According to the organization’s site, Marlo started “Glam It UP” to empower girls in the foster system and inspire them to excel and achieve success in all areas of their lives. Marlo has been open about her experience in the foster care system and candid about its impact on her life.

Victoria Monet hosts “Better Than Santa”

Victoria Monet is another celebrity giving back for the holidays. On December 12, she marked her first “Better Than Santa” event.

Victoria visited The Grove shopping center in LA to help collect new, unwrapped toys. In exchange for the donations, fans and participants enjoyed peppermint hot cocoa and food from local vendors. The event was part of a larger #BetterThanSanta campaign with Postmates. Stars such as SZA, Kris Jenner, and Lil Nas X have previously participated.

Victoria tells fans after the event, “If there’s a way you can give back this season, please do! No act of kindness is too small so go for it.”

Robyn Dixon hosts a White Elephant Holiday party with friends.

Having good girlfriends is one of the best gifts any of us can have during the holidays. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Robyn celebrated hers during a swanky ‘White Elephant Party’ on December 19.

Stars Gizelle Bryant, Mia Thornton, Charisse Jackson-Jordan, Ashley Darby, and Nneka Ihim were in attendance. We love their outfits, from business chic to holiday festive. Pictures of displayed gifts from the event show luxury brands Tom Ford, Cult Gaia, and Louis Vuitton. Looks like these housewives are ready to start the holidays designer style!

Michelle Williams takes time to reflect on mental health.

While the holiday season is often a joyous occasion, it can also be challenging for some. With competing priorities, familial responsibilities, and opportunities for emotional stress, it is essential to care for oneself. Black women often struggle with this more than most.

Former “Destiny’s Child” member Michelle Williams reminds fans of setting boundaries for the holidays. See her helpful holiday reminder below.

