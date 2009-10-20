Wake Temporarily Closes H1N1 Vaccination Clinics

Wake County is pleased to report that many citizens in the priority groups for the H1N1 injectable vaccine have received it; however, due to citizen interest, the supply of vaccine is temporarily depleted and the County has temporarily closed its H1N1 influenza vaccination clinics, effective at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2009. The County will notify the news media when clinics are restocked and reopened.

“We are waiting for additional vaccine supply and anticipate receiving vaccine in the near future. We will work as quickly as possible to meet the needs of citizens,” said Wake County Community Health Director Sue Lynn Ledford. “The clinics will reopen when supplies become available.”

While there has been a temporary depletion of the current shipment of vaccine, the County anticipates that there will be sufficient supply of vaccine for all who want it as the flu season progresses.

For more information about H1N1 flu and seasonal flu visit www.wakegov.com/flu. For the most up-to-date information about H1N1 and seasonal flu in Wake County, sign up to receive ReadyWake! Tweets at www.Twitter.com/ReadyWake.

