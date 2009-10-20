Local
Home

Wake Temporarily Closes H1N1 Vaccination Clinics

0 reads
Leave a comment

Wake County is pleased to report that many citizens in the priority groups for the H1N1 injectable vaccine have received it; however, due to citizen interest, the supply of vaccine is temporarily depleted and the County has temporarily closed its H1N1 influenza vaccination clinics, effective at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2009. The County will notify the news media when clinics are restocked and reopened.

“We are waiting for additional vaccine supply and anticipate receiving vaccine in the near future. We will work as quickly as possible to meet the needs of citizens,” said Wake County Community Health Director Sue Lynn Ledford. “The clinics will reopen when supplies become available.”

While there has been a temporary depletion of the current shipment of vaccine, the County anticipates that there will be sufficient supply of vaccine for all who want it as the flu season progresses.

For more information about H1N1 flu and seasonal flu visit www.wakegov.com/flu. For the most up-to-date information about H1N1 and seasonal flu in Wake County, sign up to receive ReadyWake! Tweets at www.Twitter.com/ReadyWake.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 11 hours ago
02.28.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Momo Challenge Warning
 17 hours ago
02.28.19
Youtube Kids Hack Teaching Kids To Self Harm…
 17 hours ago
02.28.19
Meet Lynne Patton, The HUD Employee Whose Sunglasses/Wig…
 19 hours ago
02.28.19
The Ending To ‘The Notebook’ Was Noticeably Less…
 21 hours ago
02.28.19
2 KEWL: 10 Trends That Would Be Cool…
 22 hours ago
02.28.19
Whatever Happen To The ‘Green Book’ Locations In…
 23 hours ago
02.28.19
Father holding baby son (2-5 Months)
Dad Battle Raps Infant Son…Best Video You’ll See…
 1 day ago
02.27.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Ignore The Outside Noise…
 2 days ago
02.27.19
Jordyn Woods Teased Her Appearance On ‘Red Table…
 2 days ago
02.27.19
Amara La Negra
Afro-Latina Entertainer Amara La Negra Headlines NCCU’s Rock…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
Offset Opens Up About His Marriage To Cardi…
 2 days ago
02.27.19
Billy Porter Explains His Red Carpet Gown At…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
Tamia Live at the House of Blues-Houston
Did You Ever See Childish Gambino Cover Tamia’s…
 2 days ago
02.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close